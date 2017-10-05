Garth Brooks’ latest Facebook video sends Irish fans into frenzy

GARTH BROOKS fans are speculating that the country star is set to return to Ireland after a supposed clue in an online video.

The singer recorded a video this week in which he paid tribute to the victims of the devastating Las Vegas attack and the emergency services, before performing his song The Change.

However a yellow sign in the background reading ‘Garth Brooks, Point Depot, Dublin Ireland’ caught the eye of Irish fans.

For Las Vegas. love, g Posted by Garth Brooks on Monday, October 2, 2017

The sign was likely a souvenir from his 1994 gig at the venue – now named the 3 Arena – but fans hoped its appearance in the video was a hint the singer could be set to announce a return to the Irish capital.

The star was famously forced to cancel five live shows in Dublin in 2014, for which 400,000 tickets had been sold.

Adding weight to the rumours of a return to Ireland, Aiken Promotions – who were behind the ill-fated 2014 concerts – had teased a big announcement for today (Thursday).

@garthbrooks Ru comin back to Dublin will those who had tickets 4 croke park get first refusal @aikenpromotions — Not sweet Caroline (@cmcc09) October 4, 2017

Has Garth Brooks just revealed that he is RETURNING to Ireland?

I’m In Love with right now <3 <3https://t.co/4wiNeS1WA6 — MarcusBreathnach (@TheEiruSaga) October 4, 2017

However after Aiken Promotions revealed their surprise to be Roger Waters of Pink Floyd playing the 3 Arena next year, Brooks fans began to suspect it was nothing but a wild goose chase.

Some pointed out that the singer was unlikely to use a video about the Las Vegas tragedy as a way to tease a show.

Others noted that the set of the star’s weekly Inside Studio G webcast had been refurbished a few weeks ago, and the sign had appeared since then.

It would seem like there’s more chance of Ropin’ The Wind than seeing Brooks in Ireland any time soon.