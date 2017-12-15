Geldof’s disgust after Dublin Council revokes his Freedom of the City award

BOB GELDOF has said he is absolutely disgusted that Dublin City Council voted to remove his name from the Roll of Honorary Freemen of the city.

Mr Geldof publicly handed back his award last month in protest at Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi continuing to have the same honour.

A motion to postpone the vote for three months to see if Mr Geldof still wanted to go ahead with surrendering the honour was defeated on Wednesday evening.

At the same meeting, the council also voted to revoke the honour from Ms Suu Kyi.

In a message sent to RTÉ’s Liveline and relayed by host Joe Duffy, Mr Geldof said he had made it clear that if the award was revoked from Ms Suu Kyi he would be more than honoured to remain a Freeman of the City.

“He said he is absolutely disgust by what’s happened, he went through what he was told was the correct protocol in contacting City management.

“He made it clear if Aung San Suu Kyi was removed from the Freedom of Dublin list he would have been more than honoured to stay as a Freeman of Dublin.”

However, the Lord Mayor of Dublin said that when Mr Geldof returned the scroll he effectively revoked his status as a Freeman of Dublin.

Lord Mayor Micheál Mac Donncha said Mr Geldof handed back the honour “in a very public way and that was his choice.”

Mr Mac Donncha said that while Mr Geldof contacted the CEO of Dublin City Council, Owen Keegan, the night before he returned the award, he had not contacted the council since.

Speaking at the meeting on Wednesday evening, Mr Keegan said when he met Mr Geldof at City Hall last month “it was clear he wanted to hand it back. It was not conditional.”

Mr Mac Donncha said the vote by the council last night merely confirmed the former Boomtown Rat’s decision to return the award.

Independent Dublin councillor Mannix Flynn said that no protocol existed for an individual to return their award.

Mr Flynn said he would be putting in a motion that the council reinstate Mr Geldof as a Freeman of Dublin.

A five minute poll on the programme amongst listeners asked whether Bob Geldof

A 5 minute #liveline poll says a big YES. 6500 votes in 5 minutes. 70% say Yes. 30% say No.