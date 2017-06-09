Gerry Adams confirms Sinn Féin will not swear allegiance to the Queen to take Westminster seats

GERRY Adams has confirmed that Sinn Féin will not be swearing allegiance to the Queen to take their seats in Westminster.

The Irish republican party won seven seats to the DUP’s 10 as Theresa May failed to hold onto her majority.

Gerry Adams told Sky News that the party had won the seven seats “on the basis of us not taking our seats.”

“We don’t have any real interest in what happens in the British Parliament,” he said.

Mr Adams added that Jeremy Corbyn – who shocked many by gaining 29 seats for Labour – is a “politician of principle” who will “understand the Sinn Féin position”.

Asked how he would respond if Mr Corbyn offered him a referendum on Irish unity, Mr Adams responded: “We are going to get a referendum anyway, that is a matter of time.”

Adams caused a stir on Twitter when he turned up at Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre wearing socks featuring Muppets character Animal.

The Sinn Féin President tweeted: “More snappers taking pics of my socks than candidates. Not much else doing. Counts continuing. By the way it’s ‘Animal’. ‘Beware the Beast’.”

More snappers taking pics of my socks than candidates. Not much else doing. Counts continuing. By the way it’s ‘Animal’. ‘Beware the Beast’ pic.twitter.com/mFV0FnhU6F — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) June 9, 2017

Sinn Féin have refused to sit MPs in the British Parliament since the party was first founded in 1905 by Arthur Griffin.

Despite only having 18 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, the results from Northern Ireland are looking increasingly likely to influence the next British Government.

The DUP’s 10 seats would be enough to bring her 319 MPs above the 326 threshold needed for a majority in Westminster.

Sinn Féin’s own strong showing will strengthen their resolve as talks to form a new Northern Ireland Assembly approach later this month.