London
18°
shower rain
humidity: 59%
wind: 8m/s WSW
H 18 • L 14
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Hicks Sausages Leaderboard
Home  |  News  |  Gerry Adams confirms Sinn Féin will not swear allegiance to the Queen to take Westminster seats

Gerry Adams confirms Sinn Féin will not swear allegiance to the Queen to take Westminster seats

June 9, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Sinn Féin have refused to sit MPs in the British Parliament since 1905. Picture: Getty Images

GERRY Adams has confirmed that Sinn Féin will not be swearing allegiance to the Queen to take their seats in Westminster.

The Irish republican party won seven seats to the DUP’s 10 as Theresa May failed to hold onto her majority.

Gerry Adams told Sky News that the party had won the seven seats “on the basis of us not taking our seats.”

“We don’t have any real interest in what happens in the British Parliament,” he said.

Mr Adams added that Jeremy Corbyn – who shocked many by gaining 29 seats for Labour – is a “politician of principle” who will “understand the Sinn Féin position”.

Asked how he would respond if Mr Corbyn offered him a referendum on Irish unity, Mr Adams responded: “We are going to get a referendum anyway, that is a matter of time.”

Adams caused a stir on Twitter when he turned up at Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre wearing socks featuring Muppets character Animal.

The Sinn Féin President tweeted: “More snappers taking pics of my socks than candidates. Not much else doing. Counts continuing. By the way it’s ‘Animal’. ‘Beware the Beast’.”

Sinn Féin have refused to sit MPs in the British Parliament since the party was first founded in 1905 by Arthur Griffin.

Despite only having 18 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, the results from Northern Ireland are looking increasingly likely to influence the next British Government.

The DUP’s 10 seats would be enough to bring her 319 MPs above the 326 threshold needed for a majority in Westminster.

Sinn Féin’s own strong showing will strengthen their resolve as talks to form a new Northern Ireland Assembly approach later this month.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
I hear You and Rejoice

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
House fire in Ireland that killed woman and two children was at a women’s refuge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post