London
14°
overcast clouds
humidity: 67%
wind: 8m/s SSW
H 14 • L 14
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
Entertainment

‘Giant’ seal chased from fishmonger’s shop in Irish seaside town

November 22, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Sammy the Seal was chased from the door of the fishmongers in the town. (Picture: RTÉ/YouTube)

A ‘GIANT’ seal was seen earlier this afternoon being chased from a fishmonger’s shop in an Irish seaside town. 

Twitter user Derek Byrne managed to capture the encounter while near the harbour in Wicklow town.

“Just witnessed this giant seal being chased out the door of a fishmongers shop in Wicklow town,” he posted on the social media site.

More Entertainment:

However, those familiar with the town will know this seal as none other than Sammy who has lived in the harbour for a number of years.

The Wicklow seal comes to the harbour wall three times a day to be fed 20 kilos of fresh herring and mackerel fed to him by the local fishmonger.

Sammy has also previously gone viral for refusing to move from the road until he got fed. 

featuredIrishsammy the seal
Kelly Bar MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Saoirse Ronan reveals the embarrassing moment of when she had her first kiss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post