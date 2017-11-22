‘Giant’ seal chased from fishmonger’s shop in Irish seaside town

A ‘GIANT’ seal was seen earlier this afternoon being chased from a fishmonger’s shop in an Irish seaside town.

Twitter user Derek Byrne managed to capture the encounter while near the harbour in Wicklow town.

“Just witnessed this giant seal being chased out the door of a fishmongers shop in Wicklow town,” he posted on the social media site.

Just witnessed this giant seal being chased out the door of a fishmongers shop in Wicklow town. pic.twitter.com/WGlGxlAWfs — Derek Byrne (@Derek1052) November 22, 2017

However, those familiar with the town will know this seal as none other than Sammy who has lived in the harbour for a number of years.

The Wicklow seal comes to the harbour wall three times a day to be fed 20 kilos of fresh herring and mackerel fed to him by the local fishmonger.

Sammy has also previously gone viral for refusing to move from the road until he got fed.