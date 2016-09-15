Gimme Shelter: Mick Jagger’s Galway love nest could be yours for €2million

A MANSION where rockstar Mick Jagger once stayed with one of his many muses has been put up for sale in the west of Ireland.

Bermingham House, near Tuam in Co. Galway, played host to Jagger and his then-beau Marianne Faithfull during the late 1960s.

The colourful country house has now been put on sale for a hefty €2million by its owner Oonagh Mary Hyland.

Hyland’s mother Lady Molly Cusack-Smith owned the property when Jagger stayed, allowing Hyland to strike up a rapport with him and Faithfull.

She admitted that she would love the singer to purchase the house.

“I became very friendly with Marianne who spent a lot of time in her room, I would be in there chatting with her as I liked her a lot,” Hyland told the Irish Mirror.

“I suppose it was no big deal to have Mick and Marianne staying in our house as my mother often had famous people staying with us.

“One occasion when we drove into Tuam we were surrounded by her fans and well-wishers after parking the car at The Square. Some of Mick Jagger’s pals also came to visit while he was staying here and they would take out the horses and go riding.

“But while I had been following his career I was probably not old enough at the time to be infatuated by the Rolling Stones,” she added.

Bermingham House encompasses seven bedrooms, each with en-suites.

The property also contains a flat, making up the staff quarters, just to make you feel like a real rockstar.