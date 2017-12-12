Global recall order on popular baby milk product after 26 babies fall ill

A widely popular producer of baby milk products has issued a global recall on its products.

Lactalis, a French company, issued the recall after 26 infants became sick upon consuming the milk. The products in question are marketed under the Celi, Picot and Milumel brands, and anyone who is in possession of any of these products is being urged to throw them out immediately.

It is feared that the stock has been contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella bacteria can cause food poisoning and symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, and vomiting. Roughly one-third of all salmonella diagnoses occur in children aged 4 or younger.

Lactalis believes the salmonella outbreak can be traced to a tower used to dry out the milk powder at its factory in the town of Craon in northwest France, according to AFP.

The BBC has reported that anything produced by the company since February has been recalled, with fears that roughly 7000 tonnes of the product had been contaminated.

It is not the first time the baby milk formula industry has been rocked by a health scare.

Six babies died and around 300,000 others fell ill in 2008 after Chinese manufacturers added the industrial chemical melamine to their infant milk powder products.