‘Go to war’ – American guy tried to claim the chicken fillet roll and Ireland was having none of it

IF EVER Ireland had a reason to go to war, it’s to claim the chicken fillet roll.

Last week, a Florida man posted a picture of his lunch choice online and several thousand retweets later, he has started a Twitter debate.

It would appear that the beloved chicken fillet roll isn’t just an Irish delicacy.

The initial tweet that read ‘if you from Florida you already know wtf goinn on [sic]’ caused a bit of upset with the Chicken Fillet Roll appreciation society on the Twitter-sphere.

From Florida you say? People were quick to respond to right this wrong.

Somehow at war with Irish people because of my Publix chicken tender sub post lmaoo wtf pic.twitter.com/LNPygy5BvN — Lil Chicken Tender (@FlightSquadRG_) October 18, 2017

The chicken tender sub, which was purchased from local supermarket deli at Publix, looks very like a chicken fillet roll.

This was a battle Twitter user ‘Lil Chicken Tender’ was never going to win.

Well sorry we actually have claim to the chicken fillet roll we should sue you all for copyright infringement — katie✨ (@katiemckeon) October 19, 2017

A just reason for war.

If ever Ireland had a reason to go to war, it’s to claim the chicken fillet roll https://t.co/TahG9av03v — Keith Carpenter (@Keitho2312) October 18, 2017

Leo was brought up to speed on the matter.

@campaignforleo next time you see Donald, have a chat with him and say we invented the chicken fillet roll first, we can’t be having this pic.twitter.com/lAnoUtFxX8 — Ya boy Dave (@DavidMcNally69) October 19, 2017

If you don’t have a bag of Tayto and can of coke did you even eat a chicken fillet roll at all?

You didn’t even have any tayto with yours!? Was there even a can of coke with it!?! pic.twitter.com/gEH3K1WnMT — Janine James (@JanineJames128) October 19, 2017

Ireland’s priorities were brought into question…

1987: We’re gonna have flying cars in the future

2017: Ireland takes on America to claim the Chicken Fillet roll as our own — Stefan (@Byrner95) October 19, 2017

He became a trending topic in Dublin and a nation enemy all within 24-hours.

All he wants now is to enjoy his chicken tender sub chicken fillet roll in peace.

Sorry i dont understand your humor guys lol i dont mean any offense against ireland i just wanna eat my sub in peace — Lil Chicken Tender (@FlightSquadRG_) October 18, 2017

As the saying goes, you’ll never beat the Irish.