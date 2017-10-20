London
‘Go to war’ – American guy tried to claim the chicken fillet roll and Ireland was having none of it

October 20, 2017 By  Irish Post
If there was ever a time for Ireland to go to war, it’s over a chicken fillet roll. (Picture: iStock)

IF EVER Ireland had a reason to go to war, it’s to claim the chicken fillet roll. 

Last week, a Florida man posted a picture of his lunch choice online and several thousand retweets later, he has started a Twitter debate.

It would appear that the beloved chicken fillet roll isn’t just an Irish delicacy.

More News:

The initial tweet that read ‘if you from Florida you already know wtf goinn on [sic]’ caused a bit of upset with the Chicken Fillet Roll appreciation society on the Twitter-sphere.

From Florida you say? People were quick to respond to right this wrong.

The chicken tender sub, which was purchased from local supermarket deli at Publix, looks very like a chicken fillet roll.

This was a battle Twitter user ‘Lil Chicken Tender’ was never going to win.

A just reason for war.

Leo was brought up to speed on the matter.

If you don’t have a bag of Tayto and can of coke did you even eat a chicken fillet roll at all?

Ireland’s priorities were brought into question…

He became a trending topic in Dublin and a nation enemy all within 24-hours.

All he wants now is to enjoy his chicken tender sub chicken fillet roll in peace.

As the saying goes, you’ll never beat the Irish.

The real winners here? Deli counters across the country.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

