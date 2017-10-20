‘Go to war’ – American guy tried to claim the chicken fillet roll and Ireland was having none of it

IF EVER Ireland had a reason to go to war, it’s to claim the chicken fillet roll.
Last week, a Florida man posted a picture of his lunch choice online and several thousand retweets later, he has started a Twitter debate.
It would appear that the beloved chicken fillet roll isn’t just an Irish delicacy.
More News:
The initial tweet that read ‘if you from Florida you already know wtf goinn on [sic]’ caused a bit of upset with the Chicken Fillet Roll appreciation society on the Twitter-sphere.
From Florida you say? People were quick to respond to right this wrong.
Somehow at war with Irish people because of my Publix chicken tender sub post lmaoo wtf pic.twitter.com/LNPygy5BvN
— Lil Chicken Tender (@FlightSquadRG_) October 18, 2017
The chicken tender sub, which was purchased from local supermarket deli at Publix, looks very like a chicken fillet roll.
This was a battle Twitter user ‘Lil Chicken Tender’ was never going to win.
Well sorry we actually have claim to the chicken fillet roll we should sue you all for copyright infringement
— katie✨ (@katiemckeon) October 19, 2017
A just reason for war.
If ever Ireland had a reason to go to war, it’s to claim the chicken fillet roll https://t.co/TahG9av03v
— Keith Carpenter (@Keitho2312) October 18, 2017
Leo was brought up to speed on the matter.
@campaignforleo next time you see Donald, have a chat with him and say we invented the chicken fillet roll first, we can’t be having this pic.twitter.com/lAnoUtFxX8
— Ya boy Dave (@DavidMcNally69) October 19, 2017
If you don’t have a bag of Tayto and can of coke did you even eat a chicken fillet roll at all?
You didn’t even have any tayto with yours!? Was there even a can of coke with it!?! pic.twitter.com/gEH3K1WnMT
— Janine James (@JanineJames128) October 19, 2017
Ireland’s priorities were brought into question…
1987: We’re gonna have flying cars in the future
2017: Ireland takes on America to claim the Chicken Fillet roll as our own
— Stefan (@Byrner95) October 19, 2017
He became a trending topic in Dublin and a nation enemy all within 24-hours.
Lil Chicken Tender, @flightsquadrg_ is now trending in #Dublinhttps://t.co/x7mmppMyQj pic.twitter.com/Cm6UxL2VWN
— Trendsmap Dublin (@TrendsDublin) October 18, 2017
All he wants now is to enjoy his
chicken tender sub chicken fillet roll in peace.
Sorry i dont understand your humor guys lol i dont mean any offense against ireland i just wanna eat my sub in peace
— Lil Chicken Tender (@FlightSquadRG_) October 18, 2017
Leave a Reply