Gogglebox star to quit show

January 28, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

THE WIFE of recently deceased Leon Bernicoff has confirmed she is not returning to the show.

LEON BERNICOFF passed away at the age of 83 in 2017.

The Gogglebox star and Everton fan died in hospital, leaving his wife June and family grieving his loss.

The elderly man and his wife June were fan favourites on Gogglebox.

The reality star has confirmed she won’t return to the show without her husband.

When asked by a fan on Twitter would she come back without Leon, June said: “It was a great adventure with a great finale with the NTA”.

At the National Television Awards, Gogglebox won the Factual Entertainment Programme award last Monday.

June and her daughters are surviving the loss of Leon in private, who passed away on December 23rd.

Twitter users wished June well, saying they’d miss her.

