Going, going, gone – Irish pub sells for a steal in online auction

September 14, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins

The former Kilbride Inn in Roscommon is on auction for €28,000. (Source: Allsop Auction Online)

The former Kilbride Inn in Roscommon was sold in an auction online. (Source: Allsop Auction Online)

THE dream of owning your own pub came true for one property bidder in Ireland. 

Allsop Online Auctions auctioned a pub in Roscommon for sale under biddings yesterday – with a reserve price set between €28,000 to €32,000.

But with a total of seven bids, the property eventually sold for €42,000.

The listing describes the property as a former public house situated on a site extending to approximately 1.82 hectares, or 4.5 acres.

Situated in the Four Mile House townsland, the property is 10 kilometres north of Roscommon town.

Its’s across a two floor property, which lends itself on a ground floor for the pub, and an upper floor previously designated as a residential area.

The listing also adds that, “internally the property provides a ground floor bar and lounge together with a four bedroom dwelling overhead.”

There is also a large car park at the back and side of the property.

If you’re interested in other auction properties in Ireland, you can view listings here

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

