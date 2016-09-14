Going, going, gone – Irish pub sells for a steal in online auction

The former Kilbride Inn in Roscommon was sold in an auction online. (Source: Allsop Auction Online)

THE dream of owning your own pub came true for one property bidder in Ireland.

Allsop Online Auctions auctioned a pub in Roscommon for sale under biddings yesterday – with a reserve price set between €28,000 to €32,000.

But with a total of seven bids, the property eventually sold for €42,000.

The listing describes the property as a former public house situated on a site extending to approximately 1.82 hectares, or 4.5 acres.

Situated in the Four Mile House townsland, the property is 10 kilometres north of Roscommon town.

Its’s across a two floor property, which lends itself on a ground floor for the pub, and an upper floor previously designated as a residential area.

The listing also adds that, “internally the property provides a ground floor bar and lounge together with a four bedroom dwelling overhead.”

There is also a large car park at the back and side of the property.

