Gordon Reid, Ben Meehan and Lasha Lomidze to join London Irish after Premiership promotion

LONDON Irish Rugby has signed three new players following its recent promotion.

The announcement comes as the Exiles prepare to make a triumphant return to the Premiership next season.

Scotland international prop Gordon Reid, 30, joins Irish from Glasgow Warriors where he made 109 appearances during which time he won the Pro12 title in the 2014/15 season.

Along with current Exile Greig Tonks, Reid has been named in Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad for their summer tour.

Scotland take on Italy in Singapore on June 10, before tackling Australia in Sydney on June 17 and Fiji in Suva on June 24.

Standing at 6ft 2” and tipping the scales at 18 stone, the Ayrshire-born front-rower was a prominent figure for Scotland in this year’s Six Nations.

“I had seven enjoyable seasons with Glasgow, but it’s now time for a new challenge in my career,” said Reid.

“London Irish provides me with that challenge and I’m really looking forward to getting started as we prepare for life in the Premiership.

“The Premiership is a world class competition and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

Exiles’ Director of Rugby Nick Kennedy added: “In Gordon we have a very talented prop with considerable experience.

“He’s a winner with Glasgow and has underlined his burgeoning credentials on the international scene, so he will undoubtedly boost our options in the front-row.”

Melbourne Rebels scrum-half Ben Meehan has also joined London Irish as the club continues to prepare for the 2017/18 Premiership campaign.

Meehan, 24, began his professional career with NRL side Melbourne Storm before switching codes in 2013 when he signed for Queensland Reds’ Academy.

Capped four-times by Australia Under-20s, the Queenslander, who was nominated for the 2013 Australian Under-20s Player of the Year, moved to the Rebels a year later.

“London Irish is a world class set-up with state of the art facilities,” said Meehan.

“The infrastructure is very much in place for the club to progress to the next level and I’m really looking forward to showing what I can do.

“Irish have some very talented scrum-halves at the club and I’m eager to provide stiff competition for a place in the starting XV.”

“Ben is a young, promising scrum-half who has demonstrated that he can cut it at the highest level in Super Rugby,” Nick Kennedy said.

“He’s a clever scrum-half, with an excellent kicking game and he will push our other half-backs for a starting berth.”

Georgian international back row Lasha Lomidze also joins the latest round of acquisitions.

Lomidze, 24, who can play at either blindside flanker or No. 8, has played 25 times for Georgia including appearances at the 2015 World Cup where eventual winners New Zealand were their opponents in Pool C.

Born in Tiblisi, Lomidze began his career at French TOP 14 side Montpellier in 2012 where he spent two seasons before making the move to Beziers.

A move to play in Russia materialised earlier this year, with the Exiles’ monitoring his development closely.

“We have been tracking the progress of Lasha for some time and we are delighted to have signed him,” said Exiles’ Nick Kennedy.

“Georgia has a very good reputation for producing strong, industrious forwards and Lasha fits into that mould.

“We are delighted that he has joined the club and he will be a solid addition to the squad.”

