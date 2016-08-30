London
Graham Norton shares his trip around the Wild Atlantic Way on Instagram

August 30, 2016 By  Aidan Lonergan

[Via Instagram/GrahNort]
[Via Instagram/GrahNort]
FUNNYMAN Graham Norton returned to Ireland this week, sharing his pictures from the sunny west coast with his followers online.

The Cork native took to Instagram as he had a look around the famed Wild Atlantic Way with some friends.

The 53-year-old chat show host was taking time off from promoting his upcoming book Holding — a murder mystery novel set in the remote Cork village of Duneen.

The novel marks Norton’s first foray into fiction writing, having already penned an autobiography and memoir.

Norton unveiled the book’s cover last week and said he was “pathetically excited.”

Making the most of Ireland’s current spell of good weather, Graham even took a swim in the ocean with one of his beloved dogs.

“This is Ireland”, he cheekily posted with another picture of some sun loungers. “Just checking.”

Norton’s new novel Holding is due out in October.

As for The Graham Norton Show, Series 20 of the award-winning chat show starts back early next year.

See Graham Norton’s holiday snaps below…

Reservoir Gays! #wildatlanticway #sheepshead #summer

A photo posted by grahnort (@grahnort) on

This is Ireland. #justchecking #adirondack

A photo posted by grahnort (@grahnort) on

doggy paddle #wetdog

A photo posted by grahnort (@grahnort) on

Table for one please! #dogsdinner

A photo posted by grahnort (@grahnort) on

 

