The Grand Hibernian: Five facts about Ireland’s first luxury locomotive

THIS September, Ireland will be getting its own take on the Orient Express courtesy of Belmond’s new, lavish Grand Hibernian service – the first of its kind on the Emerald Isle.

The cross-border service will span three separate routes throughout Northern Ireland and the Republic, connecting the Giant’s Causeway to the Blarney Stone in one swift, luxurious visit.

Here are five things you need to know about Ireland’s first luxury locomotive.

1. It’s Ireland’s first ever luxury sleeper train

The first of its kind in Ireland, the Grand Hibernian adds to Belmond’s iconic portfolio of extravagant train journeys which already includes the famed Orient Express and the Royal Scotsman.

2. It’s good news for Ireland’s tourism industry

Tourist numbers rose 14 per cent in 2015, with upwards of 8 million people flocking to the Ireland. But Tourism Ireland are aiming for higher numbers for 2016. Grand Hibernian is sure to help. So far, Australians, Americans and Germans have been particularly keen on the take up.

3. You can visit the Blarney Stone and Giant’s Causeway in one ride

Two, four and six night journeys are on offer, in which passengers will be acquainted with everything Ireland has to offer between Dublin, Belfast and Cork. With Killarney, Galway and Westport also included, the beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way will now be viewed from the comfortable surrounds of a sleeper train for the first time.

4. Irish history is quite literally built into its carriages

Crafted in tune with its surroundings, the Grand Hibernian’s carriages have been suited to reflect Dublin’s Georgian architecture with a modern twist. Celtic knots and numerous fixtures blended with ancient folkloric images feature throughout. With its wool carpets made in Ulster, its stone counters hand-carved in Dublin and its cuisine sourced locally, the service is an innately Irish one.

5. It’s a little dear

Prices range from €3,160 for a 3 day, 2-night trip through the ‘Realm of Giants’, to €7,722 for the flagship ‘Grand Tour’ of Ireland trip across 7 days and 6 nights. If it’s any consolation, locally-sourced meals, entertainments and excursions are all included. With hand-crafted booths, a glass observation carriage and private tours on offer, passengers will at least feel illustrious – even if their wallets don’t agree!

Here are some of Twitter reactions to Ireland’s latest asset:

@Eips531 This would be Amazing! Belmond Grand Hibernian | Luxury Train in Ireland — Ashley Eipers (@nlrookie98) May 4, 2016

I love the sound of the new luxury train in Ireland. Way out of my price range though but what a cool holiday — Val (@magnumlady) July 3, 2016

Yesss! @belmond‘s new Grand Hibernian looks awesome, too! Can you tell I love them?! Haha. #PTTravel — Shannon Kircher ✈ (@lavidashannon) May 8, 2016

you need to try our new #belmond grand Hibernian for the train trip if your life😜 — Denise o Carroll (@deewaspie) May 11, 2016

For more on the Grand Hibernian, visit Belmond’s website for details