Grandson charged following murder of 94-year-old grandmother

December 3, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

A MAN has been charged with killing his own grandmother at the care home she was residing in.

94-year-old Ruby Hill was living in Forest Place Nursing Home in Buckhurst Hill in Essex when her 32-year-old grandson Antony reportedly stabbed her in the neck.

Ruby’s family made a statement following the shocking death: “As a family we loved Ruby, who will be remembered for her creativity and love of crocheting, dressmaking and bingo.

“She always brought the family together and loved spending time with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild.

“She was together with her husband Leslie for 75 years and always had a song to sing for every occasion. ‘She will be dearly missed by all of us, her loving family.”

Antony Jennings was charged with murder and was brought into police custody.

 

ABOUT 

