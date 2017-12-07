Graphic weather satellite image suggests Storm Caroline set to pound Ireland today

STORM CAROLINE is set to bring heavy gales, snow, and ice to Ireland in the coming hours as the extreme weather conditions make their way from the UK to Irish shores.

Met Eireann has issued status yellow weather warnings as the storm looms.

The cold front moves in today and forecasters are predicting strong winds of up to 110km/h in some places, as well as up to 3cm of snow.

Donegal, Galway, Mayo, and Kerry are the countries cited to experience the brunt of the force.

If the satellite imagery is anything to go by, then the UK will get shafted pretty hard by the storm too, with the Met Office issuing warnings of their own.

As the storm moves towards Scandinavia, it will pull cold Arctic air down across Ireland, leading to snow showers and a risk of ice.

A covering of snow can be expected in some low-level areas, especially for northern and north-western counties where several centimeters is possible.

Between 10 and 20cm of snow can be expected over hills and mountains.

Temperatures will dip as low as minus two tonight, and there will be widespread frost.

Met Éireann has also issued weather warnings for wind, snow, and ice on Friday across Ireland.

It will stay cold, with lingering frost, on Saturday. There’ll be some showers of sleet and snow over Ulster on Sunday – elsewhere it will be cold and bright with severe frost after dark.