London
10°
haze
humidity: 87%
wind: 2m/s SW
H 10 • L 9
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
Life & Style | News

Greggs apologises after replacing baby Jesus with sausage roll in new Christmas ad

November 15, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Crumb all ye faithful: Sausage Jesus has caused a stir on social media (Picture: Greggs)

DEVOUT pastry-lovers have threatened to boycott Greggs after the bakery chain replaced baby Jesus with a sausage roll in a Christmas ad campaign.

Greggs have now apologised after publicity shots from its new advent calendar went viral under particularly unholy circumstances.

The shots depicted the nativity scene with three wise men gathered around the manger – but rather than gazing down upon the Son of Man – the figures stared in astonishment at a Greggs pastry.

More News:

A number of enraged Twitter users have wished the proverbial hellfire on the company – after arguing that the ad was offensive because Jesus was Jewish and eating pork is forbidden in the faith.

One post read: “Out of interest do you think the people at Greggs understand that Jesus was Jewish and serving up a pork sausage roll in the manger is unbelievably inappropriate?”

While another said: “I’m no prude, but equating Jesus, a Jew, to a sausage roll really is deeply offensive on all sorts of levels.”

Nevertheless, some people have seen the funny side of the lamb, or should we say pork, of God.

Comedian Bob Mortimer said: “Come on KFC… show Greggs the way… put a miniature Jesus in all your Christmas buckets.”

While British journalist Peter Barron joked: “Altogether now…OH CRUMB ALL YE FAITHFUL”.

Greggs later apologised in a statement, saying: “We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention.”

The advent calendar goes on sale for £24 in selected Greggs outlets on Monday – including a £5 Greggs gift card on Christmas Eve.

Christmas advertfeaturedJesus Christoutragesausages
Brian O’Dowd MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Old Irish dockworkers share the hilarious nicknames they used to give each other

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post