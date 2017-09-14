London
Grenfell Tower: List of 13 issues to be investigated revealed as inquiry opens in London

Grenfell Tower: List of 13 issues to be investigated revealed as inquiry opens in London

September 14, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
At least 80 people are believed to have died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 (Pictures: Getty Images)

THE chairman of the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower inferno has delivered his opening statement at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick, the retired judge chosen by Prime Minister Theresa May to lead the inquiry, said he hoped the inquiry would bring some “solace” to survivors and families of the 80 known victims.

Leading a minute’s silence before opening the hearing, Sir Martin: “The inquiry can and will provide answers to the pressing questions of how a disaster of this kind could occur in 21st century London.”

He further revealed a list of 13 key issues that will be investigated during the inquiry, but said the checklist “should be viewed more as a statement of current thinking” rather than being set in stone. You can read the opening statement in full here.

See the 13 issues which will be investigated in the Grenfell Tower inquiry below…

1. Grenfell​ ​Tower’s​ ​original​ ​design,​ ​construction,​ ​composition​ ​

  • Did the tower comply with relevant regulations and legislation?

2. Subsequent​ ​modifications​ ​prior​ ​to​ ​the​ ​most​ ​recent

  • What assessments were made and who was responsible?

3. Modifications​ ​to​ ​the​ ​interior​ ​of​ ​the​ ​building​ ​

  • Were any of the modifications inadequate, and where did failures occur?

4. Modifications to the exterior of the building 2012-2016 (including cladding and insulation)

  • Why were they carried out, and who was responsible for any failures?

5. The​ ​fire​ ​and​ ​safety​ ​measures​ ​within​ ​the​ ​building​ ​at​ ​the​ ​time​ ​of​ ​the​ ​fire

  • What fire safety measures were in place and were they compliant with building regulations?

6. Inspections

  • Were inspections compliant with relevant standards?

7. Governance/Management

  • What was the legal relationship between the different persons and organisations who​ ​were​ ​responsible​ ​for​ ​fire​ ​safety​ ​at​ ​Grenfell​ ​Tower​?

8. Communications​ ​with​ ​residents

  • What concerns, warnings and other statements were expressed about the fire safety of Grenfell Tower by its residents or any other person before, at the time of or​ ​after​ ​the​ ​recent​ ​renovations, and what was done in response?

9. Fire​ ​advice​ ​to​ ​residents​ ​2012​-14​ ​June​ ​2017

  • What was the advice, and was it reviewed regularly?

10. Response​ ​to​ ​recommendations

  • To what extent did any failure to implement any recommendations relevant to fire risk cause or contribute to the manner and speed of the spread of the fire at Grenfell Tower, the​ ​extent​ ​of​ ​the​ ​damage​ ​and​ ​the​ ​number​ ​of​ ​casualties?

11. The​ ​fire

  • What was the cause of the fire, how did it progress, and what contributed to it?

12. The​ ​response​ ​of​ ​the​ ​emergency​ ​services

  • What plans and strategies did the fire and rescue service have for dealing with a major​ ​fire​ ​in​ ​a​ ​high-rise​ ​residential​ ​building, and what actions were taken on the night of the blaze, including any “stay-put” policy?

13. The​ ​aftermath

  • Was the response of all agencies involved adequate, and if not in what respects was it inadequate?
Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan

