Grieving widower leapt to his death following death of his wife

November 18, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

An elderly widow has taken his own life after the grief of losing his wife.

John Cassidy jumped off a multi-storey car park as he wasn’t able to visit his deceased wife’s grave any longer.

More News:

According to Belfast Telegraph , the widower was diagnosed with depression following the loss of his wife whom he was married to for 50 years.

The 86-year-old jumped off Eden Square Shopping Complex in Urmston, Greater Manchester and was found dead by people passing by.

The Northern Irish man was caring for his wife Jean before her untimely death in 2014 and visited her grave every day before being involved in a car crash in February 2016, which led to him having to give up his driving licence. The surrendering of his licence prevented him visiting his wife’ grave from then on.

His daughter Bridget Fletcher spoke of her shock at her father’s actions: “I knew he would find that difficult, not being able to go every day…It came as a complete shock.”


