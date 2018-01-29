Groom forced to leave his own wedding because of nose bleed

A GROOM who had a rather unfortunate nosebleed in the middle of his wedding ceremony has sparked an online debate to share the best wedding stories.

The video was shared by the Facebook comedy page Rory’s Stories, the creator of which stood as the best man for the wedding .

All was going well for the groom Tony until he sat down next to his soon to be wife and his nose decided to let him down at a crucial moment.

Fair play to the priest for letting him run out and clean himself up before carrying on with proceedings.

I was best man for my mate at his wedding a few weeks back… this happened 😂😂 Posted by Rory’s Stories on Friday, January 26, 2018

Radio station Cork’s Red FM shared the video on its Facebook page and asked people to comment with their own hilarious wedding day stories.

That they did…