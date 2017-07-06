London
26°
light rain
humidity: 54%
wind: 6m/s E
H 29 • L 20
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Waxy’s June
Home  |  News  |  Groom-to-be dies on stag do three weeks before he was due to marry his Irish bride

Groom-to-be dies on stag do three weeks before he was due to marry his Irish bride

July 6, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Ben Davies, 32, was due to marry Irish fiancée Emily Russ but tragically died three weeks before the wedding. (Picture: Wales News Service)

A WELSH Conservative Party aide died on his stag do just three weeks before he was due to marry his Irish bride. 

Ben Davies, 32, suffered a fall on the Greek sunshine island of Mykonos while he was on his stag party with close friends.

The deputy chief of staff for the Conservative group sitting in the Welsh Government was due to wed Emily Russ, 31, from Carrickfergus in Co. Antrim at the end of the month in Cardiff.

But the Oxford University graduate from Cardiff tragically fell suffering head injuries.

He spent a week in a coma and died on Sunday, July 2.

East Antrim MLA John Stewart, who had been invited to the wedding, described Mr Davies as a down-to-earth person who took a keen interest in Northern Ireland politics.

“He was a very, very nice guy. He had been over here and I had met him a few times,” he told The Belfast Telegraph.

“He was highly articulate and intelligent – he was a political operative for the Conservative Party and I think he was also a member.

“He had a lot of questions about Northern Ireland politics and took a lot of interest. He was just a down-to-earth kind of guy, a nice guy.

“He was in a coma when he was transferred to Athens for treatment, but they were not able to revive him. I believe that when they tried to bring him out of the coma they couldn’t resuscitate him.”

Mr Davies’ colleague and friend Vincent Bailey said: “He was incredibly bright and such a big character. He will be impossible to forget or replace. He was a good friend and it’s just terribly sad.”

Mr Davies had worked for the party for two years, after volunteering for the Conservatives in London.

He considered standing as a city councillor in this year’s local elections in the Rumney ward of Cardiff, but it’s understood he pulled out of the race to focus on general election campaigning.

Cardiff Councillor Jayne Cowan described Mr Davies’ “fascinating sense of humour”.

“Ben was a great figure on the campaign trail, he was very bright and very articulate,” she said. “He was so bright and he had this fascinating sense of humour.

“You remembered when you’re in his presence even if there’s 10 other people there. He was special. We are a small team and a lot of people knew him. It’s absolutely tragic.”

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Kellys Bar June

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Taoiseach Enda Kenny to be keynote speaker at Ireland Funds Great Britain London City Lunch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post