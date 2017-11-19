Guitar signed by Liam Gallagher stolen from blind woman

A GUITAR signed by Liam Gallagher has been stolen from an elderly, blind woman in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses after signed music memorabilia was stolen from a house in the Hay Mills area of Birmingham.

Thieves broke into the property on Fast Pitts Road and stole a number of prizes won by the partially blind 71-year-old homeowner.

An Epiphone EJ 200 guitar signed by rock legend Liam Gallagher, won in a Radio X competition, was one of the items stolen in the burglary.

PC Ed Morgan, investigating the incident, said: “This is a despicable crime against an elderly blind woman. The guitar is a unique item signed by Liam Gallagher. We’re appealing for anyone who is offered this item, or has any information about what happened, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Officers believe that the offenders entered the house by removing a panel from a rear door and made their escape by the same way. Forensics samples have been taken and sent for analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.