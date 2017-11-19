London
News

Guitar signed by Liam Gallagher stolen from blind woman

November 19, 2017 By  Mal Rogers
Noel Gallagher — guitar signed by him stolen from blind fan (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

A GUITAR signed by Liam Gallagher has been stolen from an elderly, blind woman in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses after signed music memorabilia was stolen from a house in the Hay Mills area of Birmingham.

Thieves broke into the property on Fast Pitts Road and stole a number of prizes won by the partially blind 71-year-old homeowner.

More News:

An Epiphone EJ 200 guitar signed by rock legend Liam Gallagher, won in a Radio X competition, was one of the items stolen in the burglary.

PC Ed Morgan, investigating the incident, said: “This is a despicable crime against an elderly blind woman. The guitar is a unique item signed by Liam Gallagher. We’re appealing for anyone who is offered this item, or has any information about what happened, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Officers believe that the offenders entered the house by removing a panel from a rear door and made their escape by the same way. Forensics samples have been taken and sent for analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

BirminghamBurglaryguitarLiam Gallagher

Mal Rogers
ABOUT 

Mal Rogers is a columnist and reporter with The Irish Post

