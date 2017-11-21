Hampstead fire: Woman dead as huge blaze sweeps through block of flats in north London

A WOMAN has died after a huge fire in a block of flats in north London this morning, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) have confirmed.

At least 60 firefighters were sent to the scene on Daleham Gardens in Hampstead in the early hours of this morning, after the blaze broke out shortly before 2am.

Crews from West Hampstead, Paddington, Euston, Kentish Town and Holloway fire stations all attended the incident.

Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed ferocious red flames engulfing the second and third storeys of the four-story building, as well as its roof.

An image tweeted by the London Fire Brigade also showed a crane above the burnt-out structure on Daleham Gardens.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the flats but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 20 other residents fled the building after the alarm was raised at 1.52am.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area as crews continue to deal with the aftermath of the blaze, which was brought under control exactly three hours after it began.

Spent the last two hours watching the fire brigade put out a pretty damn big fire about 4 / 5 houses down from mine – I must say, they are bloody incredible human beings; I am in awe of their bravery, commitment and ability to keep the mood up when it’s at its darkest 👩‍🚒💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/1YMpqYUGwo — KAYLEIGH DOYLE (@KayleighDoylee) November 21, 2017

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene into the morning.

An LFB spokesperson said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters and officers were called to a fire in a block of flats on Daleham Gardens in Hampstead during the early hours of this morning.

“An aerial appliance is also being used to help fight the fire.

“Crews rescued a woman from the building but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 20 people left the flats before the Brigade arrived.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Daleham Gdns, Akenside Rd, Wedderburn Rd and Lyndhurst Gdns area of West Hampstead whilst emergency services deal with a fire https://t.co/ethJ43kaBE — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 21, 2017

“The fire damaged part of the first, second and third floors of the four storey building, as well as the whole of its roof.

“Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while crews deal with the incident.”

They added: “The Brigade was called at 0152 and the fire was under control at 0452.

“Firefighters will remain at the scene damping down into the morning.”

The cause of the fire is now under investigation, the LFB said.