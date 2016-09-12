Handshakes turn to pushing and shoving in pre-match formalities at All-Ireland camogie final

Tensions simmered between players on the Kilkenny and Cork teams before they took to the pitch in Croke Park for yesterday’s All-Ireland camogie final.
During the formal pre-match handshakes players from both sides engaged in pushing and shoving.
The shoving started when Cork’s right half forward Hannah Looney Cork came face-to-face with Collette Dormer from Kilkenny.
Dormer, the Cats’ left corner back, reacted and pushed back.
Kilkenny went on to defeat Cork 1-13 to 1-9.
Here’s what some GAA fans on Twitter had to say about the jostle:
Hannah Looney made a show of herself! 🙈 #Camogie #OurGameYourGame
— Siobhan Weir (@SiobhanWeir) September 11, 2016
Cork are feeling the wrath of some angry cats,Hannah looney will think twice about provoking her opponent in the handshake again #Camogie
— Emmett Egan (@EmmettEganSC) September 11, 2016
No love lost between Hannah Looney and Collette Dormer!
— Lisa Lawlor (@Lisa_Lawlor) September 11, 2016
Delighted for Kilkenny! Fair play Colette Dormer for letting her game do the talking after that start 👜💪🏆 #Camogie
— Fiona Power (@FionaPower9) September 11, 2016
