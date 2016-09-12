London
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Handshakes turn to pushing and shoving in pre-match formalities at All-Ireland camogie final

September 12, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Tensions simmered over between Cork and Kilkenny players before yesterday's All Ireland camogie final (Source Twitter)
Tensions simmered over between Cork and Kilkenny players before yesterday’s All Ireland camogie final (Source Twitter)

Tensions simmered between players on the Kilkenny and Cork teams before they took to the pitch in Croke Park for yesterday’s All-Ireland camogie final.

During the formal pre-match handshakes players from both sides engaged in pushing and shoving.

The shoving started when Cork’s right half forward Hannah Looney Cork came face-to-face with Collette Dormer from Kilkenny.

Dormer, the Cats’ left corner back, reacted and pushed back.

Kilkenny went on to defeat Cork 1-13 to 1-9.

Watch what happened at the handshake line out here…

Here’s what some GAA fans on Twitter had to say about the jostle:

