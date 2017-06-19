Haunting pictures and video show sheer destruction of fire that ripped through Grenfell Tower

HAUNTING pictures and video showing the sheer destruction after the fire which ripped through the Grenfell Tower block have been released.

The images, released by Metropolitan Police, show the after effects of the fire which tore through the north Kensington tower block in the early hours of last Wednesday morning, June 14.

Since the fire, more than 58 people have perished, and many people remain in hospital.

On Friday June 16, police said there were 12 bodies from the fire in a mortuary in London.

Police are expected to give an update on the death toll and recovery operation later today.

Irishman Dennis Murphy remains missing after he called family on the morning of the fire to say he was trapped on the 14th floor.

Speaking about the recovery operation, Commander Stuart Cundy, said: “It is really important that we are clear about the scale of the challenge facing us as our teams search Grenfell Tower to recover those people still inside and return them to their loved ones.

“Whilst our teams have been from the bottom to the top of the tower, we must now carry out a full forensic and systematic search.

“The conditions due to the fire damage verge on indescribable, which is why this will be such a lengthy operation taking weeks to complete.

“We must also prepare people for the terrible reality that some people may not be identified due to the intensity of the fire.

“Family liaison officers are supporting families, and that includes those people we know to be dead; some of those who are critically ill and sadly those people who we have been told were in Grenfell Tower that night who we have been unable to trace.

“Work has been ongoing throughout the night and continues today, so we can get as good an understanding as possible about who we believe to be still missing.”

The images and video captured by a specialist police recovery team who has been working closely alongside colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade as part of the ongoing operation into investigating the fire.

See a video of inside one of the Grenfell Tower flats below…