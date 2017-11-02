People are LOSING IT over the way Conor McGregor holds his baby son

This isn’t the first time the MMA star’s problematic baby-holding has been highlighted by fans online.

There’s no doubt Conor McGregor is great with his hands. Not only has he been known to pack a punch with both fists in the Octagon, and more recently in the boxing ring against arguably the greatest boxer of all time, the same can’t quite be said for his unorthodox method of holding his five-month-old son.

Last night, the McGregor clan was out in style for the premiere in Dublin of Conor’s autobiographical film ‘Notorious’, which was released in Irish cinemas November 1st.

It didn’t take long for folks on Twitters to comment on the images posted to Conor’s official Instagram account of him holding his son.

A Twitter thread soon began highlighting the many instances where Conor is seen holding his son in a manner that makes it look like Conor Junior is set to take off and fly into the air.

Have a look at these for example:

Inspired by Nirvana’s Nevermind:

Conor McGregor's always holdin his baby like he wants it to be on the cover of Nevermind pic.twitter.com/02iPaf7ng2 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) October 21, 2017

We’re the ones in the wrong…

Alright I'm convinced Conor McGregor either doesn't know how to hold a baby or we've been holding babies wrong all this time 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qH02LmHGHV — Kaleb_5 (@5_kaleb) November 1, 2017

A kebab:

really wish Conor McGregor would stop holding his baby like a kebab — abbie (@abbiemitchell_x) November 1, 2017

The clutch bag:

WHY does Conor McGregor insist on carrying his baby around like a clutch bag? pic.twitter.com/PGiG6y9m8b — Sharron Lynskey (@sharronlynskey) November 1, 2017

Our personal favourite:

Winona Ryder in Stranger Things stress level every time I see a picture of Conor McGregor holding his baby like a loaf of bread — Connor Grady (@cons_grady) November 1, 2017

It seems the previous harsh criticism of his parenting skills hasn’t deterred the star from continuing holding his child in an unorthodox way.