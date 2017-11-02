London
Entertainment

People are LOSING IT over the way Conor McGregor holds his baby son

November 2, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Conor McGregor says he is already training his baby son, Conor Jr, to become a fighter. (Picture: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time the MMA star’s problematic baby-holding has been highlighted by fans online.

There’s no doubt Conor McGregor is great with his hands. Not only has he been known to pack a punch with both fists in the Octagon, and more recently in the boxing ring against arguably the greatest boxer of all time, the same can’t quite be said for his unorthodox method of holding his five-month-old son.

Last night, the McGregor clan was out in style for the premiere in Dublin of Conor’s autobiographical film ‘Notorious’, which was released in Irish cinemas November 1st.

More Entertainment:

It didn’t take long for folks on Twitters to comment on the images posted to Conor’s official Instagram account of him holding his son.

A Twitter thread soon began highlighting the many instances where Conor is seen holding his son in a manner that makes it look like Conor Junior is set to take off and fly into the air.

Have a look at these for example:

Inspired by Nirvana’s Nevermind:

We’re the ones in the wrong… 

A kebab:

The clutch bag:

Our personal favourite:

It seems the previous harsh criticism of his parenting skills hasn’t deterred the star from continuing holding his child in an unorthodox way.

ABOUT 

