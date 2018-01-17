London
‘My heart is broken beyond repair’ – boyfriend of Dolores O’Riordan pays tribute to Cranberries singer

January 17, 2018 By Gerard Donaghy
Dolores O’Riordan (Image: Getty)

THE BOYFRIEND of Irish singer Dolores O’Riordan has said he is ‘lost’ without her in a moving tribute.

Olé Koretsky performed with O’Riordan and former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke in the alterative rock band D.A.R.K.

In a statement from the band, Koretsky described the Cranberries singer as the love of his life.

“My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone” said Koretsky.

:My heart is broken and it is beyond repair.

“Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful.

“The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable.

“I am lost. I miss her so much.

“I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now.”

O’Riordan joined D.A.R.K. in 2014, providing lead vocals for their debut album, Science Agrees, two years later.

Fellow band mate Rourke also expressed his grief, saying: “I am heartbroken and devastated by the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Dolores.”

He added: “It was a bonus to work with her in our band D.A.R.K. and witness firsthand her breathtaking and unique talent.

“I will miss her terribly.”

Funeral plans for the singer, who died suddenly in London on Monday, are being finalised.

Gerard Donaghy
