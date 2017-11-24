‘My heart is shattered’ – Mother who lost five family members in Buncrana pier tragedy makes emotional statement

THE Irish woman who lost five family members in the Buncrana pier tragedy has said her ‘heart is shattered.’

Louise James made the emotional statement through her solicitor after the inquest into the deaths of her partner, mother, sister and two young sons concluded yesterday.

The tragedy occurred in March, 2016 and claimed the lives Sean McGrotty, 49, sons 12 year old Mark and 8 year old Evan, their grandmother Ruth Daniels and her 14 year old daughter Jodie Lee who all died when their car slid off Buncrana pier and into the waters of Lough Swilly.

The sole survivor was McGrotty’s baby daughter Rioghnach-Ann who was passed out of the window of the sinking car to passer by Davitt Walsh who had jumped in to the water to help them.

In the statement, Ms James said: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I’ve listened to the evidence that has emerged during this inquest.

“There are simply no words capable of expressing my pain, my disbelief and indeed my anger over what happened on that fateful day.

“My heart is shattered,” she said.

“Every moment of everyday is filled with thought of my beautiful boys Mark and Evan, my mother Ruth, my sister Jodie Lee, and my partner Sean.

“The one ray of sunshine in my life is my beautiful daughter Rioghnach-Ann who survived this horrible tragedy.

“I firmly believe that the slipway should be closed to the general public or else proper warning signs displayed as it was an accident waiting to happen.

“Hopefully lessons will be learned and recommendations made following this inquest will be implemented,” Ms James added.

Lastly, speaking of her partner Sean, Ms James said: “Finally, regarding Sean, notwithstanding the evidence that has emerged, I wish to add that he was a wonderful partner to me and an adoring father to his children.

“He lived for them, and it is very clear from what this inquest has heard he died as he lived in that he could have saved himself but chose not to.”

The jury at the inquest found they died by misadventure, and the cause of death for all victims was drowning.

Previously, pathologist Dr. Catriona Dillon told an inquest into the deaths of five members of the one family that alcohol may have been a factor, as on examining the body she found 159 milligrams per decimetre of alcohol in Mr McGrotty’s blood, three times the legal limit.