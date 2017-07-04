London
Heartwarming moment dolphin enjoys a belly rub from West of Ireland fisherman

July 4, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Friendly Dusty is something of a celebrity in the Aran Islands. (Picture: YouTube)

THIS is the heartwarming moment a dolphin approaches a fisherman’s boat off the west coast of Ireland for a belly rub.

Nature photographer Elaine Farrell was waiting for a ferry to Inis Oirr in the Aran Islands when she spotted the dolphin at the harbour.

Her footage shows the dolphin, known locally as Dusty, flip onto his back behind a fisherman’s boat off the shore of the island.

The fisherman then rewards the dolphin’s friendliness with a thorough yet gentle belly rubbing.

We’re guessing the dolphin’s tummy was a little more slimy than furry, but it’s still just as cute all the same.

The video of the fisherman obliging the sociable sea mammal has since been viewed thousands of times, with viewers praising the man involved for his friendliness towards the animal.

Check out the video below…

Aidan Lonergan
