Here’s a first look inside the newly-renovated Bewley’s café on Dublin’s Grafton Street

BEWLEY’S Grafton Street has reopened to the public after being closed for almost three years due to a massive refurbishment costing in the range of €12 million.

The multi-million euro development of the landmark cafe sees the return of the iconic stained-glass windows and open fireplaces – but table service has also been introduced throughout the cafe.

To the delight of regular customers, the café has preserved its distinct character despite the changes.

The mahogany paneling, velvet upholstered banquettes, and original marble-topped tables surrounded by bentwood chairs echo the ancient aesthetic of the building that has been offering beverages and buns since 1927.

The most impressive changes to be made are structural, with the famous Harry Clarke-designed stained glass windows now visible from the entrance.

The ground floor opened its doors again today, with the rest of the establishment due to open next spring.

“Something unique in the character of Dublin has been missing,” said Paddy Campbell of Bewley’s. “I’m thrilled it’s back.”

Even staff uniforms have had to adapt to the new look and feel, with a pouch to accommodate the tablets on which orders will now be recorded, added to the floor staffs traditional black and white fabrics.

Considering the institution opened in 1926, it’s truly a testament to the passion of the staff and the loyalty of the customers that have helped it to stand the test of time.

Via The Journal.ie