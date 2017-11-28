Here’s how you can watch the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night if you’re living abroad

LET’S face it, The Late Late Toy Show is an annual institution in Ireland at this year.

Every year throws up its fair share of toy’s that don’t work, children who don’t know what to say to host Ryan Tubridy, and shouts of ‘there’s one for everyone in the audience.’

If you’re living abroad and you’re thinking that you’re going to miss out on this wondrous event come Friday night, we’re here to tell you why you don’t have to.

Luckily, RTE Player are now live streaming the entire show so that no matter whether you’re down under, over yonder or right next door in the UK, you won’t have to miss a thing.

The programme will begin it’s broadcast on Friday night at 9.35pm (Irish Time).

If you’re looking for a little teaser of what you can expect, here it is.

According to host Ryan Tubridy, the programme holds a special significance to the Irish people after years on the air: “One of the many great things about The Late Late Toy Show is that it is still one of those rare TV events where practically the entire country sits down to collectively enjoy it.

“Even better, Irish people – and their friends – around the world get to watch along at the same time. People watched in 103 countries around the world last year. For that couple of hours on a Friday night, we are all connected by the madness that is this utterly unique show. We have something very special planned this year and I think it is going to make a lot of people smile, no matter where they are in the world.”