Entertainment

Here’s the Christmas Brexit song you never knew you needed

December 8, 2017 By  Ryan Price
DUP leader Arlene Foster features in the video. (Picture: YouTube)

Someone has inevitably created a Brexit Christmas song.

As Christmas Day edges closer, the barrage of annual Christmas songs have begun emerging from radio stations all over the country.

While this tune may have been put together before Friday morning’s announcement that an agreement had been reached on Phase 1 of Brexit talks, we still think Arlene Foster needs to see this and weep.

The work is that of the brilliant Belfast Lad and set to Jona Lewie’s seminal ‘Stop The Cavalry’.

This sums up how the vast majority of Irish people felt after the events of last Monday when the DUP threatened to derail an agreement between London, Dublin and the EU over the North-South border.

See it for yourself here.

You can add that to your Christmas mixtape alongside Mariah’s All I Want For Christmas Is You.

BrexitChristmasfeaturedIreland
