Entertainment

Here’s why the Mattress Mick documentary kept Ireland up late last night

October 27, 2017 By  Irish Post
Mattress Mick has captured the Irish public’s attention with his unusual marketing style (Pictures: RTÉ)

IRELAND went to bed a little later than usual last night – and all because this man was on the telly.

Michael Flynn, the self-crowned king of beds who is otherwise known as Mattress Mick, was trending on Twitter last night after RTÉ aired a documentary charting his attempt to save his struggling mattress business.

Having been hit badly by the recession in Ireland, the 60-something set out to reinvent himself as an eccentric online personality called Mattress Mick guided by his friend Paul Kelly.

Mattress Man in one of his many colourful outfits

But while Flynn’s larger than life online persona – he dresses up as a mattress and drives a DeLorean – might suggest a laugh a minute caper, the film is actually a look at the realities of working class Dublin through Kelly’s eyes.

The film, entitled Mattress Men, centres around Kelly, an in-debt videographer who is living with his family in inner city Dublin, and his efforts to make Mick an internet star.

Videographer Paul Kelly

Mattress Mick first captured the Irish public’s attention – as well as some high-profile fans including Stephen Fry – a number of years ago when he began posting videos on Youtube.

His celebrity soon began to rise – and the result is a poignant yet touching film that looks at friendship and the everyday struggles of two Irish men.

Mattress Man Michael Flynn

Here’s what people where saying about Mattress Men on Twitter…

Watch Mattress Mick in action below…

