Here’s why the Mattress Mick documentary kept Ireland up late last night

IRELAND went to bed a little later than usual last night – and all because this man was on the telly.

Michael Flynn, the self-crowned king of beds who is otherwise known as Mattress Mick, was trending on Twitter last night after RTÉ aired a documentary charting his attempt to save his struggling mattress business.

Having been hit badly by the recession in Ireland, the 60-something set out to reinvent himself as an eccentric online personality called Mattress Mick guided by his friend Paul Kelly.

But while Flynn’s larger than life online persona – he dresses up as a mattress and drives a DeLorean – might suggest a laugh a minute caper, the film is actually a look at the realities of working class Dublin through Kelly’s eyes.

The film, entitled Mattress Men, centres around Kelly, an in-debt videographer who is living with his family in inner city Dublin, and his efforts to make Mick an internet star.

Mattress Mick first captured the Irish public’s attention – as well as some high-profile fans including Stephen Fry – a number of years ago when he began posting videos on Youtube.

One day I hope to meet Mattress Mick. I think we’ll have lots to discuss. Mattresses for example. And prices. pic.twitter.com/1aKChzZXWq — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) 12 February 2015

His celebrity soon began to rise – and the result is a poignant yet touching film that looks at friendship and the everyday struggles of two Irish men.

Here’s what people where saying about Mattress Men on Twitter…

I didn’t expect to spend the evening glued to a Mattress Mick documentary. It’s pretty tremendous. — Mike Morris (@MD_Morris) 26 October 2017

This is a very sad documentary, really thought provoking #mattressmick — Sinead Fahy (@OhnoSinead) 26 October 2017

#ImpeachmentReferendum prevented #MattressMen from trending number one in Ireland tonight.

I demand a rerun for @mattressmick! — Fionnuala Moran (@FionnualaMoran) 27 October 2017

@mattressmick time to acknowledge the value of Paul Kelly… I hope someone poaches him and gives him the contract he deserves #MattressMen — mary mcg (@marydonegal79) 26 October 2017