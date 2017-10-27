Here’s why the Mattress Mick documentary kept Ireland up late last night

IRELAND went to bed a little later than usual last night – and all because this man was on the telly.
Michael Flynn, the self-crowned king of beds who is otherwise known as Mattress Mick, was trending on Twitter last night after RTÉ aired a documentary charting his attempt to save his struggling mattress business.
“I’m not going to bed yet, I have to watch the end of the Mattress Mick show.” Definitely the first time I’ve said that… #MattressMen
— John O’Toole (@johnnyotoole) 26 October 2017
Having been hit badly by the recession in Ireland, the 60-something set out to reinvent himself as an eccentric online personality called Mattress Mick guided by his friend Paul Kelly.
But while Flynn’s larger than life online persona – he dresses up as a mattress and drives a DeLorean – might suggest a laugh a minute caper, the film is actually a look at the realities of working class Dublin through Kelly’s eyes.
The film, entitled Mattress Men, centres around Kelly, an in-debt videographer who is living with his family in inner city Dublin, and his efforts to make Mick an internet star.
Mattress Mick first captured the Irish public’s attention – as well as some high-profile fans including Stephen Fry – a number of years ago when he began posting videos on Youtube.
One day I hope to meet Mattress Mick. I think we’ll have lots to discuss. Mattresses for example. And prices. pic.twitter.com/1aKChzZXWq
— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) 12 February 2015
His celebrity soon began to rise – and the result is a poignant yet touching film that looks at friendship and the everyday struggles of two Irish men.
Here’s what people where saying about Mattress Men on Twitter…
I didn’t expect to spend the evening glued to a Mattress Mick documentary. It’s pretty tremendous.
— Mike Morris (@MD_Morris) 26 October 2017
This is a very sad documentary, really thought provoking #mattressmick
— Sinead Fahy (@OhnoSinead) 26 October 2017
Mattress Mick and Paul kelly.#inspirational#mattressmick
— mark Phelan (@markyjpmark) 26 October 2017
#ImpeachmentReferendum prevented #MattressMen from trending number one in Ireland tonight.
I demand a rerun for @mattressmick!
— Fionnuala Moran (@FionnualaMoran) 27 October 2017
@mattressmick time to acknowledge the value of Paul Kelly… I hope someone poaches him and gives him the contract he deserves #MattressMen
— mary mcg (@marydonegal79) 26 October 2017
