London
10°
haze
humidity: 87%
wind: 3m/s WNW
H 13 • L 7
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Knock Pilgrimages
Home  |  News  |  Hero Garda praised for jumping into fast-flowing river to save drowning woman in west of Ireland

Hero Garda praised for jumping into fast-flowing river to save drowning woman in west of Ireland

September 18, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Garda Padraic Deery helped save the woman from Sligo’s fast-flowing Garavogue River (Picture: An Garda Siochana/Getty Images)

TRAGEDY was averted in the west of Ireland after a hero Garda dived into a fast-flowing river to save a woman’s life.

Garda Padraic Deery dived into the Garavogue River in Co. Sligo after a woman was seen being swept a few hundred metres by a powerful current.

The brave officer was joined in the river by his colleague, Garda TJ Gallagher, after they managed to reach the woman and successfully bring her to safety.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night, with a number of nightclub bouncers also involved in the rescue by sending life rings into the river.

Ray Wims of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has praised the heroics of both gardaí involved.

“Thankfully, no loss of life occurred during these rescue operations,” he said.

“We are very proud of Gda Deery and Gda Gallagher. It is indicative of their commitment to their jobs and their communities.

“The conditions were particularly dangerous as there had been a lot of heavy rain.”

The woman involved was brought to Sligo Hospital where she was treated for hypothermia.

The recent incident is just the latest in a number of rescues in the fast-flowing Garavogue River.

At least seven similar cases have occurred in the river this year, including a teenage girl who had to be saved by her friends.

If you were affected by the issues raised in this piece please contact the Samaritans on 116123 for support or visit www.samaritans.org.

Pieta House can also be contacted on 1800 247 247.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor ‘not suicidal’ after emotional Facebook video sparks concern

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post