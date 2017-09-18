Hero Garda praised for jumping into fast-flowing river to save drowning woman in west of Ireland

TRAGEDY was averted in the west of Ireland after a hero Garda dived into a fast-flowing river to save a woman’s life.

Garda Padraic Deery dived into the Garavogue River in Co. Sligo after a woman was seen being swept a few hundred metres by a powerful current.

The brave officer was joined in the river by his colleague, Garda TJ Gallagher, after they managed to reach the woman and successfully bring her to safety.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night, with a number of nightclub bouncers also involved in the rescue by sending life rings into the river.

Ray Wims of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has praised the heroics of both gardaí involved.

“Thankfully, no loss of life occurred during these rescue operations,” he said.

“We are very proud of Gda Deery and Gda Gallagher. It is indicative of their commitment to their jobs and their communities.

“The conditions were particularly dangerous as there had been a lot of heavy rain.”

The woman involved was brought to Sligo Hospital where she was treated for hypothermia.

The recent incident is just the latest in a number of rescues in the fast-flowing Garavogue River.

At least seven similar cases have occurred in the river this year, including a teenage girl who had to be saved by her friends.

If you were affected by the issues raised in this piece please contact the Samaritans on 116123 for support or visit www.samaritans.org.

Pieta House can also be contacted on 1800 247 247.