Illuminate Herstory projects faces of remarkable Irish women onto buildings in Ireland for Nollaig na mBán

January 7, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Repro Free: 04/01/2016 Actress Amy De Bhrún is pictured to announce the launch of the inaugural Illuminate HerStory. At 5pm on Thursday, 5th January, 2017, the Palace Street Offices on Dame Street in the heart of Dublin will be lit up with images of six iconic Irish women to launch the inaugural Illuminate HerStory. Created by illustrator, Seán Branigan from Storyboard Workshop, this first illumination tells the story of world renowned aviatrix, Lady Mary Heath, astronomer Agnes Clerke, Queen of Paraguay Eliza Lynch, St. Brigid, the High Queen of Ireland, Gormlaith and mathematician and world renowned computer programmer, Kay McNulty. Picture Andres Poveda
Actress Amy De Bhrún is pictured to announce the launch of the inaugural Illuminate HerStory at the Palace Street Offices in Dublin. (Picture: Andres Poveda)

A SERIES of buildings across Ireland are being lit up with faces of remarkable female figures throughout Irish history during Nollag na mBán, Women’s Christmas.

Illuminate HerStory is a four day festival which takes place from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8, during Nollag na mBan.

The images of six iconic Irish women launched the inaugural Illuminate HerStory at the Palace Street Offices on Dame Street in the heart of Dublin.

Created by illustrator, Seán Branigan from Storyboard Workshop, this first illumination tells the story of world renowned aviatrix, Lady Mary Heath, astronomer Agnes Clerke, Queen of Paraguay Eliza Lynch, St. Brigid, the High Queen of Ireland, Gormlaith and mathematician and world renowned computer programmer, Kay McNulty.

Queen XXX of the Fir Bolg is featured as part of the Illuminate Herstory campaign.
Queen Tailltu of the Fir Bolg is featured as part of the Illuminate Herstory campaign. (Picture: Andres Poveda)

The aim of the project will be as the Christmas lights go out, Herstory will bring women’s stories from the shadows into the light, sharing the lost tales of national heroines, women from our own towns, cities and families, and women admired across the world, to the fore.

From Cork to Omagh, county and city councils have commissioned light installations and events that will take place across four days.

Exhibitions, performances and talks will also take place in every province in Ireland for Illuminate HerStory.

Founder and director of HerStory, Melanie Lynch, is asking people to get involved by hosting their own Illuminate Herstory event to celebrate the women they love.

“Nollaig na mBan is a treasured Irish tradition, especially in rural Ireland,” she said. “In the dark month of January we chose the theme of light.

“We want to start the year with optimism and hope, as we strive for equality for all.

“The Irish are known as the best storytellers in the world, but until now we have only told half the story.

“Illuminate Herstory is an event for the people, and it’s really easy to get involved and pay tribute to the women you love.”

You can go here to see how you can Illuminate Herstory at home. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Tommy Byrne

