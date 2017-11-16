Hertfordshire police crack down on ‘dangerous’ Irish game of road bowling

IT was banned by the British in Ireland in the 18th century – now authorities are once again cracking down on the traditional Irish game of road bowling, this time in Hertfordshire.

Police from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued a warning about the dangers of the game – which they dub Irish Bowls – after an increase in people playing it in the area over the last two years.

Road bowling involves players throwing a 28oz metal ball – called a bullet – along a country road in as few throws as possible.

It may have been an ideal sport for rural Irish roads as far back as the 1600s, but Hertfordshire police say the pastime – an offence under the Highways Act – is putting road users’ lives at risk.

Sergeant Steve Hynes, of the Welwyn Hatfield South’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The stretch of road where this game is played in Welham Green is open to motorists and pedestrians.

“The speed limit on the road is 60mph and motorists using it can turn a corner and find a group of 30-40 people playing this game on the road in front of them.

“This is not only highly dangerous for the players and the motorists, but it is an offence under Section 161 of the Highways Act and those involved could face prosecution.

“We have warned those playing a number of times and will now take further action if the game continues.

“I would urge the public to help us put a stop to this dangerous pastime by reporting to us when they witness it happening.”

Road bowling was banned by the British administration in the 18th century due to fears that crowds of Irish people gathering together would nurture dangerous revolutionary activity.

The game is still popular today, particularly in Armagh, Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Louth.

Anyone with information about the game being played in Welham Green, or any other area of Hatfield, is asked to report it to police via the non-emergency number 101.