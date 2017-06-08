Hick’s will get your Irish breakfast to Britain so you don’t have to bring it back in your suitcase

Brought to you by Hick’s of Dun Laoghaire

IN these days of international travel people are living farther and farther away from the town or city in which they grew up.

A significant percentage of the Irish population have made a home overseas with just fewer than 500,000 living in Britain alone.

Many of these people grew up in Ireland leaving only after they had completed college or there was no work available to them.

For these older members of the diaspora being able to relive memories and experiences from their childhood and teenage years is a huge benefit.

Whilst we can’t provide experiences of the weather or television programmes from years gone by we are able to provide the taste of home that many of you will fondly remember.

Hick’s of Dun Laoghaire have been providing their famous sausages, pudding, rashers and other pork products for 90 years.

Using the latest courier technology that, sadly, my grandparents never got to use we have managed to make pigs fly all over Europe,” said Hick’s Nigel Hick.

Hick’s is a traditional pork butcher famous for their specially seasoned pork sausages as well as a range of other pork products.

“We have been supplying Dun Laoghaire and the surrounding areas with our famous sausages and a range of other pork products since it all started with Charles ‘Henry’ Hick back in the good old days,” Nigel added.

“We celebrate our 90th anniversary on June 10, 2017.

“Families from Dun Laoghaire and the surrounding areas have been buying products for three generations.

For many of our customers it is a trip down memory lane when they visit the shop. We are often in discussions with people who remember coming to the shop as young children with their parents or grandparents.”

The shop is now in the capable hands of Rosaleen Hick and her son Nigel, seen above outside the shop in 2016.

The products and recipes remain the same as they have done for 90 years.

“Our principle here is not to try anything that upsets our customers and changing recipes would surely do that,” Nigel said.

“Interestingly, one of our best selling products is the Square White Pudding which came into being when there was a shortage of natural skins back in the 1980s.

He added: “Rather than stop making puddings we simply created a mould to make it in block form.

“This has proved so popular that it is now one of our best selling products.

“We are regularly selling a lot of sausages and pudding to customers who are returning to Britain or various parts of Ireland and want to take that taste of home with them.”

There is nothing like a good fry in the morning with the best tasting products that remind you of home or your childhood.

Following numerous customer requests via Facebook and Twitter over a number of months Hick’s decided to take the plunge and get with the times online.

Hick’s online store opened in early April and has been very successful so far proving popular with friends and customers in England, Scotland and across Ireland.

“It is far cheaper to order online than pay for a return trip to Dublin to buy your favourite breakfast,” Nigel Hicks jokes.

Deliveries to other countries in Europe can be organised by emailing dunlaoghairefoodco@gmail.com or by calling +353 (0)1 2801433.