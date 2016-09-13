London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  News  |  Highly respected young Belfast barrister Shona Killen dies while on holiday in Spain

Highly respected young Belfast barrister Shona Killen dies while on holiday in Spain

September 13, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Shona Killen, a barrister from Belfast, has died while on holiday in Spain. (Source: Facebook)
Shona Killen, a barrister from Belfast, has died while on holiday in Spain. (Source: Facebook)

A HIGHLY respected barrister from Northern Ireland has died suddenly while on holiday in Spain.

Belfast native Shona Killen, 27, was on holiday with her boyfriend Simon Brown when she was passed away at the weekend.

It’s unclear as yet to how Ms Killen died, but The Bar of Northern Ireland posted a statement earlier today confirming her death.

“It is with shock and great sadness that the Bar of Northern Ireland has learned of the sudden passing of our esteemed member, Shona Killen this weekend while on holiday in Spain,” it read.

“Called to the Bar in 2011, Shona was a well-known and highly respected young barrister, endeared to all who knew her and renowned for her fundraising efforts.”

Shona Killen specialised in criminal, family and personal injury law. (Source: The Bar of Northern Ireland)
Shona Killen specialised in criminal, family and personal injury law. (Source: The Bar of Northern Ireland)

Chairman of the Bar of Northern Ireland Liam McCollum QC, added: “On behalf of the Bar, I would like to express our deepest condolences to her friends and family, assuring them of our thoughts and prayers and the provision of any and all support we can offer during this most difficult time.”

Ms Killen’s main areas of practice included criminal law, family law and personal injury, working mainly in the Newtownards, Downpatrick, Belfast, and Craigavon courts.

Shona Killen and her boyfriend were due to do a sponsored walk to raise money for Alzheimers.

Ms Killen’s grandparents suffered with the disease and her father is currently suffering with vascular dementia.

The Belfast Memory Walk takes place in the Stormont Estate on Saturday, September 17.

Since the news of the young woman’s death, friends have been donating money in tribute to her on her JustGiving page.

Anyone wishing to donate in Shona Killen’s name, may do so here. 

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
The Mountainy Puck MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Wallace Gregg 2

Recommended for you:
Antrim farmer recalls day his eight year old son fell from moving tractor and smashed his skull

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post