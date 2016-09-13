Highly respected young Belfast barrister Shona Killen dies while on holiday in Spain

A HIGHLY respected barrister from Northern Ireland has died suddenly while on holiday in Spain.

Belfast native Shona Killen, 27, was on holiday with her boyfriend Simon Brown when she was passed away at the weekend.

It’s unclear as yet to how Ms Killen died, but The Bar of Northern Ireland posted a statement earlier today confirming her death.

“It is with shock and great sadness that the Bar of Northern Ireland has learned of the sudden passing of our esteemed member, Shona Killen this weekend while on holiday in Spain,” it read.

“Called to the Bar in 2011, Shona was a well-known and highly respected young barrister, endeared to all who knew her and renowned for her fundraising efforts.”

Chairman of the Bar of Northern Ireland Liam McCollum QC, added: “On behalf of the Bar, I would like to express our deepest condolences to her friends and family, assuring them of our thoughts and prayers and the provision of any and all support we can offer during this most difficult time.”

Ms Killen’s main areas of practice included criminal law, family law and personal injury, working mainly in the Newtownards, Downpatrick, Belfast, and Craigavon courts.

Shona Killen and her boyfriend were due to do a sponsored walk to raise money for Alzheimers.

Ms Killen’s grandparents suffered with the disease and her father is currently suffering with vascular dementia.

The Belfast Memory Walk takes place in the Stormont Estate on Saturday, September 17.

Since the news of the young woman’s death, friends have been donating money in tribute to her on her JustGiving page.

Anyone wishing to donate in Shona Killen’s name, may do so here.