Hilarious moment Roy Keane bites his tongue as co-presenter defends players shaving their legs

ROY KEANE has never been shy when it comes to sharing his mind, but sometimes it’s best to just shake your head and keep schtum.

During pre-match coverage for Liverpool’s Champions League tie with Sevilla last night, the Irish legend bit his tongue as Lee Dixon defended the idea of a footballer shaving his legs.

The subject arose after Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio missed the Galácticos’ 3-0 victory over APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday owing to an infected pimple from a session of leg-shaving (yes, really).

You might expect renowned hothead Keane to explode at the very mention of a footballer trimming his leg hair, but instead he just sat there, shook his head and spoke with his eyes – and it was hilarious.

The Cork native did well to keep schtum, but unfortunately for Liverpool he didn’t do the same for their performance.

After their shaky 2-2 draw at Anfield, Keane said Liverpool won’t “win anything” this season and compared their defending to something out of the playground.

“This sums up Liverpool in a nutshell, why they are not going to win anything,” he said on ITV.

“From a throw-in, just switching off, in an important game at an important moment.

“It must drive the manager crazy as that is schoolboy defending.”

Keane added that Europe’s biggest sides will be “laughing” at Liverpool if they make it through the group stages.

“Liverpool do all the hard stuff really well in terms of creating chances, pace, power and a bit of quality going forward, but the easiest part of football is being switched on defensively and Liverpool don’t seem to be able to do it,” he said.

“Win the Premier League or Champions League? Liverpool? Forget about it.

“I think they have enough to get through the group, but in the later stages against Real Madrid and all the big boys, they will be laughing at Liverpool.”