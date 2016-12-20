Hilarious Ryanair Christmas ad sums up what an Irish homecoming is really like

RYANAIR has just released its new Christmas advert giving a hilarious insight to a young Irishman’s Christmas homecoming – and what could go wrong?
The video begins with a sentimental homecoming before quickly turning into a hilarious take on what Christmas with the family can really be like.
The young Irish home-comer comes to blows with his argumentative sister, his disappointed mum and the uncle who’s over-indulged.
Then of course there’s the festive board game that descends into chaos.
And the punchline? Ryanair is there to help you arrive…and escape.
Watch a Ryanair family Christmas below…
