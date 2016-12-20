London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Home  |  Entertainment  |  Hilarious Ryanair Christmas ad sums up what an Irish homecoming is really like

Hilarious Ryanair Christmas ad sums up what an Irish homecoming is really like

December 20, 2016 By  Irish Post

ryan-air-advert-n

RYANAIR has just released its new Christmas advert giving a hilarious insight to a young Irishman’s Christmas homecoming – and what could go wrong?

The video begins with a sentimental homecoming before quickly turning into a hilarious take on what Christmas with the family can really be like.

The young Irish home-comer comes to blows with his argumentative sister, his disappointed mum and the uncle who’s over-indulged.

Then of course there’s the festive board game that descends into chaos.

And the punchline? Ryanair is there to help you arrive…and escape.

Watch a Ryanair family Christmas below… 

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Pauric Kerrigan MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Sienna Swords, aged four years old, is going viral with her rendition of Jingle Bells.

Recommended for you:
Little Irish girl’s Christmas Jingle Bells singalong in traffic is a showstopper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post