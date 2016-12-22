‘His instinct and intelligence made him a great manager’ – legendary Pogues manager Frank Murray has died

FRANK MURRAY, the legendary manager of The Pogues, has died.

The tour manager and music promoter had been a seminal force in the Irish music industry working with some of Britain and Ireland’s most influential artists.

He died suddenly earlier today in Dublin.

Murray had previously managed the careers of The Pogues, Glen Hansard and The Frames, and Kirsty MacColl.

He had also managed legendary artists such as Elton John, Thin Lizzy, Madness, The Specials and Joe Strummer.

He was a co-founder of The Mavericks Film Festival in London in the late 1990s alongside Gerry O’Boyle, owner of the renowned north London pub The Boogaloo.

This evening O’Boyle paid tribute to his friend, describing Murray as a great manager.

“Frank was force of nature and very much a one off, very intelligent, extremely well-read with great sensitivity,” he said.

“Frank and myself set up The Mavericks Film and Writers Festival in the late 90s and it was a very enjoyable period. Frank had immense knowledge on film and it stood him in great stead.”

Having worked with the British Arts Council, Murray was also instrumental in the creation of the song Fairytale of New York – the iconic duet by Pogues’ frontman Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl.

And it was instinct such as this that led to his success in the industry.

“He could be tough when needed but always retained his sense of humour,” Gerry O’Boyle added.

“He had a tremendous instinct. It was this instinct and intelligence that made him a great manager. He will be greatly missed. RIP.”

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.