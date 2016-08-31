Historic 20-bed Leitrim convent goes on sale for €300,000

FANCY living in a former convent?
Situated on 2.5 acres of landscaped gardens in the centre of Ballinamore in Leitrim, overlooking the Shannon-Erne Waterway, this convent is now on the market.
The former Sisters of Mercy convent (circa 990 sq.m.) was built in the 1800’s, but closed in 2005.
Gordon Hughes told The Irish Post that the property has become famous over the years.
“It’s actually been used for a couple of different TV series – Don’t Tell the Bride and things like that.”
On the market for €300,000, this property also includes a school building on the site which may be bought separately and is not included in the sale.
The property was originally bought by a developer who aimed to turn it into a hotel but couldn’t due to the collapse of the Celtic Tiger.
The accommodation comprises; Hallway, Former Chapel, 6 Reception rooms, Kitchen, Utility, Pantry, Store, Laundry room, 3 Bathrooms & No.20 Bedrooms.
