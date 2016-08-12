Secluded cottage on an idyllic uninhabited Irish Island could be yours for €150,000

ARE you looking for a secluded writer’s retreat or a holiday home to really get away from it all?

If so this secluded stone cottage could be your perfect escape.

The cottage is situated on Dinish Island, off the Connemara coast in Co. Galway and the quaint property will provide plenty of peace and quiet on the uninhabited island.

The island itself is connected by a narrow channel to the island of Lettermullen and forms part of a group of islands known in Irish as Ceantar na nOileán.

The islands are part of the Gaeltacht, so you’ll need to brush up on your Irish.

The cottage is “rustic”, but has both running water and electricity. It features a main sitting room with stove and a bedroom and loft sleeping area in the mezzanine above.

A small kitchen houses a cooker, fridge and other fittings and the bathroom comes with a toilet and shower.

The cottage comes with ¾ acres of land, with access to some of Ireland’s most beautiful and unspoilt beaches nearby.

Dinish Island has no permanent population at present, although that has not always been the case. Nine families were recorded as living on the island full time in the 1911 census.

There is no bridge connecting Dinish Island with its larger neighbour Lettermullen, although it is possible to cross the 50 metre channel on foot in low tide. At all other times the island can only be reached via boat.

The rugged island boasts an incredible scenic coastline and is surrounded by crystal clear water.

The cottage is on the market for €150,000 (£128,250)

For more information on the property contact Premier Properties here.