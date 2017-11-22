Hollywood icon David Cassidy dies aged 67

AMERICAN actor and musician David Cassidy, a 1970s teen idol best known for his role in musical-sitcom The Partridge Family, has died aged 67.

Cassidy – who revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia earlier this year – died of liver failure in Florida, days after US media reported he had been hospitalised.

The Partridge Family was aired on ABC from 1970 to 1974, telling the story of a widowed mother (Cassidy’s real-life stepmother at the time, Shirley Jones) and her children as they form a rock and roll band and embark on a musical career.

Cassidy starred as lead vocalist and guitarist Keith Partridge, with the band releasing hits such as ‘I Think I Love You’, which hit number one on the Billboard chart in 1970.

A spokesperson for the family said: “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long,” his family said in a statement.

Following huge success with The Partridge Family, Cassidy continued to tour and record, releasing twelve studio albums and selling over 30 million records in total – scoring Grammy nominations in the process.

He also made appearances on television and the stage, including several Broadway shows – such as the original production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – and recently the 2011 series of the Celebrity Apprentice, where he was the first to be fired by now President Donald Trump.

Cassidy, who lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is survived by his two children – 26-year-old Beau, a singer-songwriter, and Katie Cassidy (30) an actress.

Dozens of famous names wrote on social media to share their memories of the actor and musician, and leading the way was The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson.

I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) November 22, 2017

So sorry to hear about David Cassidy's passing. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/JpKs2VNvZw — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) November 22, 2017

RIP David Cassidy. I directed him on an episode of #MalcolmIntheMiddle. He was such an exceptional person & talent. https://t.co/oTGqXsCfhp pic.twitter.com/EF1BjIStU3 — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) November 22, 2017

#DavidCassidy and The Partridge Family were my childhood. He made a huge impact on my cultural universe. Sending love and respect to his family. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) November 22, 2017