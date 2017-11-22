London
Entertainment

Hollywood stars take on Fair City and other Irish shows in tonight’s Gogglebox Ireland

November 22, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Daddy’s Home cast on the Gogglebox couch. (Picture: TV3)

THIS week’s episode of Gogglebox Ireland will have a few A-list guests.

The cast of Daddy’s Home 2 will appear on tonight’s episode of Gogglebox Ireland, sitting through some of Ireland’s best-known programmes.

Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow will keep the Gogglebox couch warm as they take part in a celebrity special of the series, which will air on Wednesday November 22nd.

More Entertainment:

The lads seem enthralled by a love triangle storyline in Fair City, while an unidentified Irish reality tv show seems to have Mark Wahlberg wondering if it’s 1993 all over again.

Gogglebox Ireland: Celebrity Special airs on TV3 on Wednesday November 22 at 10pm.

The cast were in Ireland last week to promote their new comedy blockbuster Daddy’s Home 2, and made an appearance on last Friday’s Late Late Show.

 

