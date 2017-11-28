Homeless man found dead in a tent

AN IRISH man has died while sleeping on the streets of Dublin.

The man in question was believed to have been living in a tent near Ranelagh, an area on the Southside of county Dublin.

The man was living near Gonzaga college when he was found unresponsive in his tent earlier today.

According to The Sun, it was at approximately 12:30 pm when the man was found dead in his tent, with staff from Gonzaga calling emergency services following the discovery.

Dublin Fire Brigade among other services rushed to the scene of the death before bringing him to Vincent’s Hospital in south Co. Dublin before the man was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said the man was in his 50s: “We can confirm we are investigating a sudden death incident at St Vincent’s Hospital earlier today involving a man in his late 50s, Gardai are not treating this death as suspicious.”