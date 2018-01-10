Homes evacuated in Irish town after ‘viable device’ found in pub toilet

AN EVACUATION was carried out in Co Louth last night after a suspicious device was found in a pub toilet.
More than 30 people had to be evacuated from their homes after the device was found in a toilet in Sarsfields on Cord Road in Drogheda at around 9.30pm.
Part of the street was also sealed off as a precaution according to RTÉ.
An Army bomb disposal team removed the device for further examination.
Residents were allowed back into their homes at around 1.30am.
Gardaí said the device, described as being the size of a small torch, was viable.
