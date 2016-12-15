Homicide detectives investigating the death of Irish mother and seven-year-old son in Ruislip

DETECTIVES from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating the deaths of an Irish mother and son in west London.

Shortly before 11am yesterday, December 14, officers forced entry to a house in The Fairway, Ruislip following welfare concerns being raised for the occupants.

Inside, officers found the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy.

Although formal identification has yet to take place detectives believe that the deceased are Sinead Higgins and her son Oisin O’Driscoll.

Next-of-kin have been informed.

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled to take place tomorrow, 16 December.

Detective Inspector Dave Bolton, from the Homicide and Major Crime, said it’s likely the deaths “do not involve a third party.”

“The investigation is at a very early stage but enquiries so far lead us to believe there is a likelihood that the tragic events that led to the deaths do not involve a third party.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information to come and speak with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8785 8244 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.