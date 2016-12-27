Horoscopes 2017: What’s in store for you and your favourite Irish celebs in the year ahead

OUR resident astrologer and Celtic mystic Cara Lorcan casts the runes by consulting the ancient Celtic lunar tree months and the signs of the Zodiac to see what’s coming up for you – and some of our favourite Irish stars – in 2017.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Celtic tree month Beth – Birch

You can be assertive and inventive when you want, and in 2017 you may have to show these attributes more than once.

Your Celtic tree the Birch will also exert a benign influence on activities throughout the year.

It could be time for you to concentrate on relationships — surprising events could well bring into focus one in particular. At work – or an area of special interest – opportunities look certain to arise.

Celebrity Aquarians include James Nesbitt, Sinéad Cusack, Dara Ó Briain. The prospects seem, overall, good. For Dara there could be a shift in career emphasis.

Pisces

February 19 — March 20

Celtic tree month Nuin – Ash

A sense of fair play will be brought into play in 2017 which augurs well for your prospects in many areas.

New horizons hold out great promise, and in affairs of the heart your ruling planet Neptune may have a few surprises in store.

Overall, keep imagined worries at bay.

Remember the words of Mark Twain (a typical Sagittarian): “I’m old now and I’ve had many troubles, most of which never happened.”

Susan Boyle, Brendan Gleeson and Ali Hewson (business woman and social activist) are all Pisceans.

Boyle and Gleeson are expected to continue their busy schedules in concert work and films respectively, while Ali Hewson, with her interest in human rights, can expect an exceptionally busy 2017.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Celtic tree month Duir – Oak

Creative and elegant solutions to challenges and issues at work or in career could well serve you well throughout the year.

At home watch out for some further changes to the normally tranquil atmosphere. Travel is in the air – perhaps literally — for 2017.

Celebrity Aries include Actor Michael Fassbender and Graham Norton, both of whom look set to have a crowded calendar looks certain.

Norton, in particular, will continue his march towards that difficult- to-define, difficult-to-attain status — one of Britain’s ‘national treasures’.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Celtic tree month Uath – Hawthorn

Press ahead with your ambitions throughout 2017.

Life could be bumpy in patches, and requests to be supportive of family or friends will be regular.

With the strength of your Celtic tree, the ancient Hawthorn, you’ll find opportunities multiply.

Celebrity Taureans include Roma Downey and Rory McIlroy.

Roma Downey is expected to continue her successful acting/production career, while Rory McIlroy may find himself in the odd bunker during 2017.

The cry “I’m a celebrity golfer; get me out of here,” may be heard more than once.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Celtic tree month Saille – Willow

There are two sides to every story and the truth inevitably lies somewhere in the middle. Remember that during 2017 — it will serve you well.

Prospects for career look good; but opportunities could come disguised as something else. So, as ever keep you eyes open.

Celebrity Geminis include actor Colm Meaney, writer Colm Tóibín and US President-elect Donald Trump.

It looks like a busy year for all three, with Meaney working on a new film, Tóibín working on a new book, and Donald Trump working on a new world.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Celtic tree month Tinne – Holly

Although developments at work during the past year may have boosted your spirits, you’re probably still feeling uneasy about the direction of certain projects or enterprises.

However all the signs indicate that you have built foundations for the future, and these will assuredly be a base from which you can work this year.

Throughout 2017 you will gain support from these efforts, as well as the ancient Celtic tree the Holly.

Celebrity Cancerians include Mary McAleese (former president of Ireland) and Pauline McLynn (former housekeeper of Father Ted).

Both can look forward to very constructive years, and may make headway towards the point when they are not prefixed with the word ‘former’.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Celtic tree month Fearn – Alder

Your determination, application and enthusiasm will all be greatly enhanced this year by the passage of Capricorn into Venus, your ruling planet, early in the year.

Opportunities at work, in a business project or personal enterprise have never looked rosier and you’ll be in a position to take full advantage.

With relationships, you may have to work hard in some areas to maintain the status quo.

Celebrity Leos include Louis Walsh and Roy Keane. Both men look set to move into new areas in 2017.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Celtic tree month Coll – the Hazel

Adventures could happen whether you’re looking for them or not throughout 2017.

Have an open mind, and keep your suitcase – or your excuses – ready. Be receptive to new ideas in a variety of endeavours – from work to play to relationships; they’re likely to pay off.

Because of the movement of Mars across the skies, Virgoans can generally look forward to a rewarding year. However, be sure to allow yourself plenty of time for a social life.

Celebrity Virgos include Omagh-born Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park among his many roles) and Marian Keyes.

Both look set to be in the news at different points throughout 2017.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Celtic tree month Gort – Ivy

An obstacle can sometimes be an opportunity in disguise.

Results could exceed your best guess. In all endeavours remember the old saying: the mountain remains unmoved at seeming defeat by the mist.

Relationships may hold a surprise in 2017.

Some good news could materialise on the family front early in the year, but you will once again find your various skills – particularly your pragmatism and fair-mindedness called upon regularly.

Celebrity Librans include Amanda Burton, Dervla Kirwan, and award-winning novelist Anne Enright.

For Anne Enright it looks like being a fruitful year. More awards? Probably… Man Booker, Nobel, The Irish Post Awards?

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Celtic tree month Luis – Rowan

Old dreams may recur throughout 2017. Maybe it’s time to make some of them something more than dreams.

Effort in all areas will bring you great rewards – your favoured area during 2017 will be in career prospects. But remember, there are no short cuts to any place worth going.

Famous Scorpios include Sharon Shannon, Gibert O’Sullivan and President Michael D. Higgins.

Cara’s predictions here are clear enough. Number one is that Sharon Shannon won’t be asked to bring her accordion along for a recital at the Last Night of the Proms.

For President Higgins, although he’ll be 76 this year, it seems unlikely he’ll do a “Pope Benedict” — retire, and hand over to a younger man like Van Morrison.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Celtic tree month Ngetal – Reed, Elder

A distinct improvement in relationships in 2017 could result from a surprise meeting of minds.

Family matters bear examination this week – a discussion may be necessary.

Quite often this year adopt the surprisingly effective tactic of sitting back and doing nothing until you can clearly see your best option.

Celebrity Sagittarians include Shane MacGowan and Michelle Dockery of Downton Abbey fame.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Celtic tree month – Gorse

The year 2017 looks as if it could bring very good news – across a wide range of activities – for those born under the sign of Capricorn.

These next few months could see the beginning of the most active and dynamic period of progress you’ve experienced in quite a while – in relationships and at work.

Later in the year, however, you could see your efforts falter a little.

Be careful not to let other distractions lead you from your chosen path. Just remember that the believer is happy; the doubter is wise.

Celebrity Capricorns include Samantha Mumba and Eleanor McEvoy.