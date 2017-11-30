Host of celebs get their Christmas jumpers on for Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day 2017

THIS festive season, get your Christmas jumper on and take part in Save The Children Day 2017 which takes place on Friday, 15th December.

Supporters this year include Ore Oduba, Nick Grimshaw, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kate Thornton, Michelle Heaton, Peter Andre, Linda Robson, Keith Lemon, Fearne Cotton, Amanda Holden, Myleene Klass, James Blunt, Julie Walters, Jon Snow, Alan Cumming, Ruth & Eamonn and Kate Garraway.

Here’s what the stars had to say about the importance of getting in the festive spirit for such a great cause.

Montana Brown

“After spending so much time in the baking hot villa this summer, I’m ready to get my winter knits out for the festive season. Every year mum and I go shopping to find the most ridiculous Christmas Jumpers we can and this year I am really excited to get all my friends involved with Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper day too. It is such a fun and easy way to help underprivileged children across the world.”

Ore Oduba

“My wife and I are really looking forward to enjoying our last Christmas at home together as just the two of us, before our little one arrives next year! We can’t wait until the newest addition to our family can join in and wear a cute festive knit like us. Until then I’ll be proudly supporting Save the Children and all the amazing work it does around the world to help change children’s lives.”

Myleene Klass

“Being part of Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day is always a big part of Christmas fun in my household. I’ve seen first-hand in countries like Bangladesh the suffering some children go through. By wearing your jumper and donating £2 you will help change lives for the better. My girls and I have a day in our diary to Christmas jumper shop. It gets pretty hectic as we scoot through the rails, each searching out the silliest knit!”

Amanda Holden

“I look forward to Christmas with my girls all year round. I love finding the best Christmas jumpers out there and every year we throw them on in support of Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day. It’s such a simple way to help save children’s lives around the world. I hope everyone will be supporting with us this year too”

Fearne Cotton

“There is nothing I love more than dressing my whole family up in Christmas jumpers. I really don’t shy away from over the top novelty designs! I love Christmas Jumper Day because it’s so simple to get involved and help raise money for those less fortunate all over the world.”

Nick Grimshaw

Christmas is a crazy time of year but make sure you have time to throw on a ludicrously stupid Christmas jumper to help Save The Children!

Una Healy

‘Having two little ones running around makes Christmas a really exciting time in our household and we are looking forward to digging out our cosy knits for Christmas Jumper Day again this year in support of Save the Children. I love that we can all make such a huge difference to children all over the world by simply wearing our jumpers, donating £2 and encouraging others to do the same.’

Sophie Ellis Bextor

“Christmas in my household is a lot of fun and completely exhausting, especially with my four boys! Every year my husband and I rush around to get all our shopping done and this of course includes buying everyone Christmas Jumpers to support Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day. It is such a fun and important day, one which we all support and look forward to. The boys love it when their jumpers have flashing lights and reindeers on them, but they can’t be matching so that’s our challenge for this year!”

Peter Andre

“My Christmas jumpers are always over the top, I love lights, tinsel and plenty of colour when it comes to my festive knit. The kids are such a big part of Christmas and I’m so lucky that I get to spend it with them. I hope everyone can get involved with Christmas Jumper Day this year and donate £2 to Save the Children.”

Keith Lemon

“I love Christmas me! As soon as December comes round I try t’ wear a different Christmas jumper or if ya American sweaTOR every day of the month. Dafter the sweaTOR the better! I’m doing it this year to support Save the Children and all the amazing work they do. Get involved, simply bang on a Christmas sweaTOR on ‘Christmas Jumper Day’ like meself ‘olly and Fearne and donate £2 to Save the Children. Lemon squeezy!”