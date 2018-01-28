London
12°
overcast clouds
humidity: 76%
wind: 7m/s WSW
H 11 • L 10
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Host of The Sunday Game to retire next year

January 28, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

Michael Lyster of The Sunday Game is to step down as host in 2019.

The 63-year-old presenter will leave RTÉ in February of next year as he reaches the age of retirement for RTÉ staff.

More News:

The veteran sports presenter has presented The Sunday Game for 34 years which will make a sad goodbye for Lyster.

According to BreakingNews, Lyster worked for local newspaper the Tuam Herald before making it on The Sunday Game.

The TV host has previously suffered heart problems in the past but recovered and has used his platform to raise awareness about heart issues.

entertainmentThe Sunday GameTV
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=65251]

Rebecca Keane
ABOUT 

Rebecca Keane is a digital journalist for The Irish Post. You can find her on Twitter here; @rbcakn

Recommended for you:
Irish dad left fighting for his life in America with devastating brain injury as family plea for help

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post