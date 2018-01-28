Host of The Sunday Game to retire next year

Michael Lyster of The Sunday Game is to step down as host in 2019.

The 63-year-old presenter will leave RTÉ in February of next year as he reaches the age of retirement for RTÉ staff.

The veteran sports presenter has presented The Sunday Game for 34 years which will make a sad goodbye for Lyster.

According to BreakingNews, Lyster worked for local newspaper the Tuam Herald before making it on The Sunday Game.

The TV host has previously suffered heart problems in the past but recovered and has used his platform to raise awareness about heart issues.