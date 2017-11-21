London
13°
overcast clouds
humidity: 76%
wind: 5m/s SW
H 12 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

House of Lords peer says Donegal would be ‘better off’ in United Kingdom

November 21, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
John Taylor, a former UUP MP and House of Lords peer has said Donegal would be better off as part of the United Kingdom. (Picture: GERRY PENNY/AFP/Getty Images)

A HOUSE of Lords peer has said that Co Donegal would be better off being part of the United Kingdom. 

John Taylor, a former Ulster Unionist Party MP, and member of the House of Lords known as Lord Kilclooney, made the comments while speaking with Ocean FM earlier today.

The life peer said the ‘beautiful’ north-western county’s population had dwindled since partition and the Irish Government in Dublin has ‘ignored’ it.

More News:

Speaking about the border county, Lord Kilclooney said: “The history of Donegal since 1921 is desperate.

“I’ve seen the population dwindle since 1921, it’s down to nearly half of what it was at the time of partition, and many of the people of Donegal have moved back into the United Kingdom in the north west.

“I think Dublin ignores Donegal, it really is the hinterland of Northern Ireland and it would be great to have it back in with us.”

Asked if he believed Co Donegal would be better off being a member or part of the United Kingdom, he said: “I’m certain it would because it would benefit from the block grant from London that we already enjoy in Northern Ireland, the 10 billion a year we get.”

donegalfeaturedIrishNorthern Ireland

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Teenage joyrider who hospitalised Priest for six weeks after crashing into him in Ireland sentenced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post