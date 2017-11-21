House of Lords peer says Donegal would be ‘better off’ in United Kingdom

A HOUSE of Lords peer has said that Co Donegal would be better off being part of the United Kingdom.

John Taylor, a former Ulster Unionist Party MP, and member of the House of Lords known as Lord Kilclooney, made the comments while speaking with Ocean FM earlier today.

The life peer said the ‘beautiful’ north-western county’s population had dwindled since partition and the Irish Government in Dublin has ‘ignored’ it.

Speaking about the border county, Lord Kilclooney said: “The history of Donegal since 1921 is desperate.

“I’ve seen the population dwindle since 1921, it’s down to nearly half of what it was at the time of partition, and many of the people of Donegal have moved back into the United Kingdom in the north west.

“I think Dublin ignores Donegal, it really is the hinterland of Northern Ireland and it would be great to have it back in with us.”

Asked if he believed Co Donegal would be better off being a member or part of the United Kingdom, he said: “I’m certain it would because it would benefit from the block grant from London that we already enjoy in Northern Ireland, the 10 billion a year we get.”